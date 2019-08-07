Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) At $12.69 Forms Top; Last Week NorthWestern (NWE) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NorthWestern had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $65 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. See NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $65 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $65 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $56 Maintain

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 16.1 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 414,738 shares traded or 60.27% up from the average. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN CORP NWE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.55/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 13/03/2018 – NaturEner USA Goes Live on the PCI Cloud Platform to Manage Contract Settlements for its Renewable Wind Balancing Authorities in the Northwestern U.S; 20/03/2018 – NorthWestern Buys Wind Project in Central Montana; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NorthWestern May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/05/2018 – NHC SAYS SUBTROPICAL STORM ALBERTO MOVING SLOWLY AND ERRATICALLY OVER THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA; 12/03/2018 – Northwestern Mutual Study: Americans Are Spending More but Planning Less for Caregiving; 24/04/2018 – NorthWestern 1Q EPS $1.18; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NorthWestern May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 24/04/2018 – Northwestern Medicine, Lurie Children’s Hospital and the Drug Enforcement Administration team up for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

More notable recent NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NorthWestern Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NorthWestern Corporation’s (NYSE:NWE) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.