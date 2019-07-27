Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

We are contrasting Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|62.54
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and The India Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.19% and 31.55%. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.53%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.