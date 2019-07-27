Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

We are contrasting Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 62.54 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and The India Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.19% and 31.55%. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.