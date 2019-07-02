Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.95 N/A 0.74 13.07

In table 1 we can see Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares and 65.7% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6% Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than Pzena Investment Management Inc

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.