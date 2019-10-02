Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.19% and 39.01% respectively. 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund