Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.19% and 39.01% respectively. 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
