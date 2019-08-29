Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares and 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.