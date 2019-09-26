Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund