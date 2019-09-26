Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.