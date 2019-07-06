Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 9 35.41 N/A 1.38 7.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.