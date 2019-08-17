Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 59.15 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.19% and 25.04% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.