Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

As Asset Management companies, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.41 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.19% and 51.85%. Insiders held roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund was more bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc.