Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

As Asset Management companies, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.41
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.19% and 51.85%. Insiders held roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund was more bullish than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc.
