Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.69 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -10.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.19% and 93.1% respectively. About 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.