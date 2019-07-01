Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparison side by side

Both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SEI Investments Company 51 5.41 N/A 3.00 17.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6% SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.