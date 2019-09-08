Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Contrasting side by side

Since Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.66 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PJT Partners Inc.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 2.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares and 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.53%. Comparatively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.