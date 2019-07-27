Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Contrasting side by side

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. About 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.