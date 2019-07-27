Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Contrasting side by side

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. About 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
