Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.86 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.19% and 49.9% respectively. About 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.