Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 11.19% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s competitors beat Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.