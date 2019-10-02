Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 10.28M -0.54 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 35,133,287.76% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 196,089,385.47% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

30.3 and 30.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.