Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 723 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 0.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.