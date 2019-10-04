Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|29
|0.00
|10.28M
|-0.54
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.02
|30.90M
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|35,460,503.62%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|578,142,833.09%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.