Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 10.28M -0.54 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 35,460,503.62% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 578,142,833.09% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.