Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

We are comparing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 597 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 and a Quick Ratio of 30.3. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and has 11.9 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.