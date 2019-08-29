Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 766 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.39 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is 30.3 while its Current Ratio is 30.3. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Chimerix Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 65.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.