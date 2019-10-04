Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Contrasting side by side

Since Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 10.28M -0.54 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 64.01M -0.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 35,411,643.13% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 10,611,737,400.53% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 856.21% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 55.58% respectively. Comparatively, 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.