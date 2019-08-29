Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 766 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3341.20 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 69.49% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 7.1%. Comparatively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.