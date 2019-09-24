Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparison side by side

Both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 619 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.