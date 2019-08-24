Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Comparison side by side

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 803 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 4.8% respectively. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.