Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Contrasting side by side

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 671 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.16 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 and a Quick Ratio of 30.3. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 12.6%. Comparatively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.