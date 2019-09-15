Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Contrasting side by side

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|671
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|48.16
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Liquidity
Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 and a Quick Ratio of 30.3. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 12.6%. Comparatively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
