Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 789 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 91.22 N/A -2.02 0.00

Demonstrates Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 16.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.