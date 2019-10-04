Stockbridge Partners Upped Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed by $402,300 Its Holding

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 9.34M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.67 million, up from 6.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 2.15 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 2,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 4,007 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, down from 6,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $160.96. About 1.13M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.65M for 29.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,755 shares to 12,027 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7. Heminger Gary R. also bought $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 318,307 were accumulated by Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Llc. Next Fincl has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma owns 330,849 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cbre Clarion Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,179 shares. Toth Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 800 shares. Barnett Incorporated has 10,670 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 244,184 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Mngmt has invested 0.2% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 22.80M shares. Heritage Wealth reported 34,647 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 36,100 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.11% or 11,770 shares in its portfolio. Salient Cap Advsr Ltd Llc invested 4.28% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Raymond James Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 7,547 shares.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,493 shares to 119,712 shares, valued at $226.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 77,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).