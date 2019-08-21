Stockbridge Partners Upped Mplx LP (MPLX) Position; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Decreased Its Holding

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 6.99M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.84M, up from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 2.16 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 62,822 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, down from 65,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $139.62. About 2.69 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1,364 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 26,964 shares. First Republic Inv Inc reported 17,716 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 333 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 16,452 shares. Axa has 671,165 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 23,373 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management reported 2,564 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Marietta Invest Partners Ltd owns 12,482 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 610 shares. 18,148 are owned by Pennsylvania. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 30,386 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd accumulated 5,624 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 20,103 shares to 129,258 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

