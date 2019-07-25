Stockbridge Partners Trimmed Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding by $61.76 Million; Paragon Capital Management LTD Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 14.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $228.83. About 111,968 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

