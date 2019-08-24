Stockbridge Partners Trimmed Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Market Valuation Rose; Ball (BLL) Holder Fragasso Group Lifted Its Stake

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 54,705 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 47,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 1.69M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR; 24/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Two and Three; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Keeping Isaiah Thomas Could Hurt Development Of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Per `Lake Show Life’; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $226.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 171,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 11 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 5,960 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 3,146 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 3,963 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 26,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 89,361 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 16,457 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Inc stated it has 0.33% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Captrust Fin Advisors owns 313 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,953 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors. Brown Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.18% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 5,258 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 61,600 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,757 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,689 shares to 6,207 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 38,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,565 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 732,510 were reported by Prudential Plc. London Of Virginia holds 661,514 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource has 39,329 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 24,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 554,650 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 3.72 million shares. 758,250 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 34,190 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 63,940 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 215,109 shares. 7,060 were accumulated by Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Fiduciary stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Strs Ohio reported 41,312 shares. Amp Cap holds 0.04% or 118,849 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.