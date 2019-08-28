Stockbridge Partners Trimmed Its Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $166.22 Million as Stock Rose; Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holder Voya Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $2.03 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 14,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 39,796 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 25,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.86. About 180,687 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $518.8. About 245,577 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.

