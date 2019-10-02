Stockbridge Partners Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Cut by $24.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Aegion (AEGN) Holding by $360,000 as Stock Value Declined

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 241,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.05 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $104.03. About 515,336 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 108,950 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 128,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 100,537 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal holds 0.01% or 191 shares. Westfield Cap Lp invested in 0.31% or 412,661 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 805,573 shares. Conestoga Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Mercantile Tru Communications owns 1,789 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Voya Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 2,747 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 0.05% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 595,711 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Lc holds 1.01% or 1.93M shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation owns 4,329 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tygh Mgmt holds 124,381 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 58,621 shares. Cadian Mgmt LP has 493,700 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd holds 2,124 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35M shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $300.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7,250 shares to 99,150 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Beacon Tocqueville In by 149,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold AEGN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 29.62 million shares or 0.63% less from 29.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). 1,750 are held by Parkside Bankshares &. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 69,184 shares in its portfolio. 369,542 are held by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 0.01% or 475,200 shares in its portfolio. 924 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Com. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). 23,223 are held by International Gru Inc Inc. Federated Pa holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 13,736 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 3.26 million shares.