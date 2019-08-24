Stockbridge Partners Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Trimmed by $61.76 Million; Bank Of Montreal Has Decreased Its Position in Sunpower (SPWR) by $1.86 Million as Share Price Rose

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 94.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 309,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 19,197 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124,000, down from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.57M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER FILED A REQUEST TO EXEMPT SOME OF ITS PRODUCTS FROM U.S. SOLAR IMPORT TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP LTD SUNP.Sl – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FY2018 PERFORMANCE; 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Ent; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 19/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.50 FROM $7.20; 04/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP LTD – SECURED RMB80 MLN ENVIRONMENTAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CONTRACTS FROM XINJIANG XINTE; 02/05/2018 – SunPower Names Manavendra Sial Financial Chief; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER OFFERING TO INVEST MORE IN U.S. IF GRANTED EXEMPTION; 09/04/2018 – SunPower to Decide on New Plant, Possible Lease Sale in Weeks; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $8

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc analyzed 302,723 shares as the company's stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 74,357 shares to 155,456 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 524,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolus Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.18% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 130,105 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 98 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Co Incorporated has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Raymond James Associates holds 49,202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 5,246 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 34,200 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) or 87,720 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 31,794 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mngmt LP invested in 58,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.01% or 23,903 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 30,799 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% or 446,718 shares in its portfolio.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $146.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 65,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 606,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).