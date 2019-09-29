Stockbridge Partners Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Cut by $73.20 Million as Valuation Rose; Now Com (DNOW) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $457,560 as Stock Value Declined

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Now Inc Com (DNOW) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 31 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 6,656 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.24 million, down from 6,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Now Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 1.07 million shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 338,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 229,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.61 million, down from 568,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $256.26. About 257,570 shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $610.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2 shares to 97 shares, valued at $183.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management owns 165,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 12 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 14,882 shares. 19,104 are held by Stephens Ar. Ameritas owns 0.03% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 40,925 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 91,360 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Com reported 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 25,138 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 28,667 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 674,600 shares. Victory Management Inc holds 5,813 shares.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.88 million for 28.40 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67M for 59.32 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.