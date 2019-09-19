Stockbridge Partners Position in Realpage (RP) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Its Position

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 77,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 3.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.45 million, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 81,605 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49 million, up from 63,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $176.37. About 2.80 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 41,130 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $34.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 5,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,764 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp stated it has 1,313 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 54,303 shares. Amica Retiree reported 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Invest Management Of Virginia Lc holds 1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,030 shares. Founders Financial Secs Ltd Com holds 1,366 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 2.19% or 685,102 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 218,791 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 2.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 83,150 shares. 43,022 are held by Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. St Johns Invest Company Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 180 shares. Axiom Ltd Liability De reported 1.05M shares. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 68,350 shares or 5.01% of its portfolio. 90,550 were reported by Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Liability Corp. Barnett Inc holds 1,539 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37 million for 51.52 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35 million shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $300.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

