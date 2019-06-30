Stockbridge Partners Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) Upped by $36.04 Million; Portolan Capital Management Holds Position in Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.99 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.84M, up from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 1.06M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 10,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 294,318 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, up from 283,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 267,201 shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 89,587 shares to 4,966 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 40,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,565 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile reported 0.02% stake. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 174,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 31,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 5,797 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 8,421 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Connable Office Inc holds 0.06% or 9,195 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 22,115 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 41,500 shares. Timessquare Cap Limited Liability invested 0.21% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Driehaus Mngmt Lc owns 203,955 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 356 shares.