Stockbridge Partners Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Has Lifted by $26.95 Million as Shares Declined; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Decreased Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $766,800 as Stock Declined

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 18,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 4.75M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70M, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 396,230 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap reported 0.14% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cadian Mgmt LP holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 425,700 shares. National Tx has invested 0.28% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sands Lc accumulated 147,110 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 136,620 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,367 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 782,101 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has 94 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.24% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 10.86M shares. Synovus Financial holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 205,658 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Invesco Ltd owns 1.55 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 153,323 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.3% or 431,415 shares. Blair William Il holds 1.46 million shares.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,697 shares to 45,665 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 163,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.