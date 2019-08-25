Stockbridge Partners Lifted Stake in Realpage (RP) by $10.30 Million; Gruss & Co Holding in At&T (T) Decreased by $1.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 171,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 3.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.83M, up from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 568,153 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc holds 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 6,871 shares. Goodman Financial, Texas-based fund reported 11,250 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 266,852 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Johnson Counsel invested in 1.12 million shares. Korea Corporation holds 0.66% or 4.71 million shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advisors Inc holds 106,627 shares. Old Republic Corporation owns 3.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.96M shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt reported 39,448 shares stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability invested in 0.87% or 170,680 shares. King Wealth owns 34,952 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% stake. Sns Fincl Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 15,285 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.54% or 179,997 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & has 13,144 shares.

