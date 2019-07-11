Stockbridge Partners Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $5.64 Million as Valuation Rose; As Carmax (KMX) Stock Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Increased Its Holding by $12.14 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 175,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.65M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 827,553 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.30 million, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2006.31. About 3.85M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes – Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vista Capital Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 804 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Department has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisade Capital Management Ltd Co Nj has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 2.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M&R Mngmt reported 2,739 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acg Wealth has 8,405 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Botty Invsts Limited holds 6.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,516 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc has invested 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited reported 803 shares. Regent Inv Ltd Liability holds 2.88% or 4,853 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) holds 2.26% or 952 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 1.89M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 102 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 14,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Hhr Asset Mngmt has 4.6% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Lazard Asset Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 209,088 were accumulated by Millennium Management Ltd Company. Bamco reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 0.02% or 48,262 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 7,500 shares. Massachusetts-based And Mngmt has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cobblestone Lc Ny invested in 88,094 shares.