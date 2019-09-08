Stockbridge Partners Increased Its Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) as Stock Price Declined; As Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Increased Holding

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 5.95M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.67% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 4.95M shares traded or 663.50% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 359,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Psagot House Limited has 7,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Services Automobile Association accumulated 37,211 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 27,319 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 52,369 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark accumulated 7,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp owns 132,750 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 15,436 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 15,653 shares. Dupont Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 13,730 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 24,318 shares. South Texas Money Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $72.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.