Stockbridge Partners Holding in Visa (V) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Middleton & Co Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lifted by $888,220

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 123,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.39M, up from 935,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 5.13M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38 million, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burt Wealth Advsr owns 492 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 173,454 shares. Tcw holds 187,564 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Burney holds 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 970 shares. Grassi holds 824 shares. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,738 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd accumulated 2.46M shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 407 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assoc reported 325 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 2,652 shares. Psagot Investment House, a Israel-based fund reported 2,545 shares. Gradient Invs Lc owns 1,827 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.91% or 122,693 shares in its portfolio.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares to 45,129 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,198 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.