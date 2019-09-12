Stockbridge Partners Holding in Mplx LP (MPLX) Has Lifted by $75.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Market Valuation Declined While Gratia Capital Has Upped Position by $1.79 Million

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 237.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 68,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 29,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $970.58M market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 255,399 shares traded or 14.64% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX)

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 9.34 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.67M, up from 6.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.78 lastly. It is down 19.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Building Products: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Continental Building (CBPX) Stock a Suitable Value Pick? – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 421,857 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 1.65M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 99,281 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc holds 14,888 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Aqr Mgmt Llc invested in 48,689 shares. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 152,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 83,176 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Lc. Brant Point Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 51,334 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 66,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Icon Advisers has 18,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Paloma Partners Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 18,320 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 7,767 shares stake.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 718,146 shares to 340,752 shares, valued at $59.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,712 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MPLX LP prices $2.0 billion senior notes offering – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MPLX: An 8% Yield MLP With Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.