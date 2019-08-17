Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Transdigm Group (TDG) Position by $166.22 Million; Share Value Rose; Cognex (CGNX) Shareholder Joho Capital Lowered Its Position by $43.20 Million as Shares Declined

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 914,798 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $13.88 during the last trading session, reaching $530.1. About 332,428 shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “TransDigm Provides a Fresh Reminder of Why It’s a Top Aerospace Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

