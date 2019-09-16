Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Realpage (RP) Position By $4.50 Million; Ellsworth Fund LTD Has 2.43 Sentiment

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 77,557 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 3.63 million shares with $213.45M value, down from 3.70 million last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $5.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 246,229 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M

Ellsworth Fund LTD (ECF) investors sentiment is 2.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is without change, as only 17 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 7 sold and reduced their holdings in Ellsworth Fund LTD. The investment managers in our database reported: 4.29 million shares, up from 4.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ellsworth Fund LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $29.17 million activity. $8.42M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was sold by Seren Capital – Ltd..

Among 2 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RealPage has $8300 highest and $60 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 15.14% above currents $62.1 stock price. RealPage had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 318,529 shares. Woodstock owns 7,882 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Llc holds 0.68% or 1.50 million shares. 1.86M are owned by Invesco. Eminence Limited Partnership invested in 1.99% or 2.57M shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp has 3,998 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl, a Kansas-based fund reported 510,767 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Echo Street Mgmt Lc owns 1.05 million shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Summit Creek Advsrs Lc holds 351,757 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 330,730 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 90,890 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 36,377 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38M for 50.08 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. for 75,323 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 114,275 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has 0.17% invested in the company for 75,763 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Altfest L J & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 51,411 shares.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 10,050 shares traded. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) has risen 10.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.70% the S&P500.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $138.18 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $24,884 activity.

