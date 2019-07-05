Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding by $61.76 Million; Market Value Declined; International Speedway (ISCA) Holder Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.25 Million as Shares Rose

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 205,445 shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 42,890 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 300,791 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 213,216 shares. Century Companies holds 44,460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Nomura accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners has invested 0.03% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Art Advsrs Llc reported 9,727 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 205,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 52,413 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 13,023 shares stake. Community Comml Bank Na holds 2,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 25,730 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 62,760 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 52,612 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $75.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 523,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME).

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.73M for 54.72 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,114 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 36,400 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 1,350 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 7,152 shares. Verition Fund Management Llc holds 0.01% or 1,809 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 38,895 shares. Glenmede Comm Na owns 190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management accumulated 2,166 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,644 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 419,899 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 48,622 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 2,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% or 10,049 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.45% or 413,961 shares.