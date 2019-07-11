Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $166.22 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Declined, Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Its Position

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $492.15. About 159,919 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 74,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,329 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90 million, down from 350,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 18.34 million shares traded or 66.18% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $215.90 million for 30.68 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. Graff Michael sold $77,234 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $8.55 million was sold by Henderson Robert S.

