Stockbridge Partners Has Raised Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) as Share Value Declined; Bristol (BMY) Stake Upped by Azimuth Capital Management Llc

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70M, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $104.59. About 277,961 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 17,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 147,529 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 129,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 3.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.55M shares or 0.05% of the stock. 18,915 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Frontier Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Connable Office has 4,058 shares. Firsthand Management invested in 1.99% or 55,000 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Tygh Cap Management holds 126,718 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1,423 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 22,455 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,673 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2.03 million shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ing Groep Nv reported 85,397 shares. 21,501 are owned by Telemus Cap Limited Liability. Jensen Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 753,200 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 278,280 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Litespeed Management Ltd holds 4.85% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 24.16 million were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. Yhb Inv has invested 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fred Alger owns 28,323 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).