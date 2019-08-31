Stockbridge Partners Has Lowered Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $61.76 Million; Blackhill Capital Has Decreased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Position as Market Value Declined

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 176,623 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $226.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.