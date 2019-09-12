Stockbridge Partners Has Lifted Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding; Thermon Group Holdings Has 1.02 Sentiment

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 47 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 46 sold and decreased positions in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 31.38 million shares, down from 31.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Thermon Group Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 40 Increased: 30 New Position: 17.

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased Mplx Lp (MPLX) stake by 33.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stockbridge Partners Llc acquired 2.35 million shares as Mplx Lp (MPLX)’s stock declined 9.58%. The Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 9.34M shares with $300.67 million value, up from 6.99 million last quarter. Mplx Lp now has $30.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 909,131 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for 437,645 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.68 million shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempen Capital Management N.V. has 1.08% invested in the company for 482,654 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 0.51% in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 622,414 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $195,420 activity.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 55,991 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) has risen 4.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors

More important recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:THR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) CEO Bruce Thames on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Potential Winner Of The First NASH Battle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $812.51 million. The Company’s products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. It has a 37.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems.

Analysts await Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. THR’s profit will be $6.42 million for 31.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Highland Mgmt LP has invested 0.87% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fmr Llc invested in 0% or 458,601 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 32,950 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.02% or 15,501 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 2.00 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.53% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 36,100 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10.76 million shares or 3.44% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 12,780 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 13,296 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank has 6,373 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 32,922 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 818 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 44,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. bought $513,259 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Friday, August 9. On Wednesday, August 7 Heminger Gary R. bought $1.16M worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 42,600 shares. 36,630 MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares with value of $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D.

Among 7 analysts covering MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MPLX has $3900 highest and $3300 lowest target. $35.71’s average target is 24.82% above currents $28.61 stock price. MPLX had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 3. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3900 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MPLX LP prices $2.0 billion senior notes offering – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MPLX LP Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Commence Consent Solicitations – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 241,578 shares to 2.09 million valued at $212.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 8,493 shares and now owns 119,712 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.