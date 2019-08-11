Stockbridge Partners Has Decreased Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding by $61.76 Million as Shares Rose; Visa (V) Stock Rose While Geode Capital Management Lifted Position

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 24.92 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 billion, up from 23.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 200,757 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 171,700 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $224.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl National Bank In stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 40,128 shares stake. Franklin invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Glenmede Trust Na reported 190 shares. Barbara Oil Co owns 1,200 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,574 shares. 1,063 are owned by Frontier Communication. Boston Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Voya Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Granite Point Ltd Partnership invested in 2,000 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 1.49% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 2,906 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp reported 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Melvin Capital Lp invested in 1.46% or 800,000 shares. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.47% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 42,514 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa invested in 10,116 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). West Chester Advsrs Incorporated owns 12,090 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.72% or 92,400 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc owns 1.05M shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 2,600 shares. Martin & Company Tn holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,770 shares. Ghp Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,444 shares. Ithaka Grp Inc reported 7.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). South Street Advsr Llc reported 5.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.